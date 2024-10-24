Subscribe
A Pox on Both Your Political Houses
We could just invite the other ants over and ponder about the hand that keeps shaking that jar...
Oct 24
•
Visceral Adventure
43
106
September 2024
On Connection, Collaboration, and Conversation
A short personal update plus a video with Thumbnail Green
Sep 24
•
Visceral Adventure
53
63
The Edumacation of the United States of America
How I learned to see the system for what it was and let things unfold as they inevitably will
Sep 6
•
Visceral Adventure
60
60
August 2024
Drops of God
A remote collaboration with Tereza Coraggio
Aug 7
•
Visceral Adventure
and
Tereza Coraggio
22
17
The Declaration of Dependence 2.0
A remote collaboration with Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
Aug 4
•
Visceral Adventure
and
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
25
26
July 2024
SOTU: So Over This Ugly
Kathleen Devanney's Call for Action
Jul 14
•
Visceral Adventure
40
83
2:33
June 2024
I Cancer Can Can Part Deux
An update, treatment information, and cost breakdown
Jun 29
•
Visceral Adventure
60
82
And You Are?
Knowing thyself and the importance of ritual
Jun 25
•
Visceral Adventure
28
37
May 2024
Psychopathia
Because maybe you don't want to read anymore articles about the Trump trial today...
May 31
•
Visceral Adventure
43
72
April 2024
What Normies Hear When I Conspiracize
Taking a meme joke a bit too far
Apr 18
•
Visceral Adventure
74
57
2:59
Superstition on My Mind
May the force of the eclipse be with you
Apr 8
•
Visceral Adventure
36
74
March 2024
Are the Globalists Throwing Up the Moose?
the Turing Test from wish.com
Mar 21
•
Visceral Adventure
37
96
