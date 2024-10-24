Visceral Adventure

A Pox on Both Your Political Houses
We could just invite the other ants over and ponder about the hand that keeps shaking that jar...
  
106

September 2024

On Connection, Collaboration, and Conversation
A short personal update plus a video with Thumbnail Green
  
63
The Edumacation of the United States of America
How I learned to see the system for what it was and let things unfold as they inevitably will
  
60

August 2024

Drops of God
A remote collaboration with Tereza Coraggio
  
 and 
Tereza Coraggio
17
The Declaration of Dependence 2.0
A remote collaboration with Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
  
 and 
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
26

July 2024

SOTU: So Over This Ugly
Kathleen Devanney's Call for Action
  
83
2:33

June 2024

I Cancer Can Can Part Deux
An update, treatment information, and cost breakdown
  
82
And You Are?
Knowing thyself and the importance of ritual
  
37

May 2024

Psychopathia
Because maybe you don't want to read anymore articles about the Trump trial today...
  
72

April 2024

What Normies Hear When I Conspiracize
Taking a meme joke a bit too far
  
57
2:59
Superstition on My Mind
May the force of the eclipse be with you
  
74

March 2024

Are the Globalists Throwing Up the Moose?
the Turing Test from wish.com
  
96
