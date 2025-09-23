Ibogaine: Caleb's Journey

A neurodegenerative disease is a condition in which nerve cells (neurons) in the brain or spinal cord gradually break down, lose function, and eventually die. These disorders tend to worsen over time and currently have no allopathic cures, though treatments can help manage symptoms.

There are many ailments that fall into this category, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, though some autoimmune diseases — including MS — can present with overlapping symptoms and also lead to progressive neurodegeneration.

Some people manage to live long lives with these conditions, and while medicine may slow their progression, it cannot reverse it.

Or so we think.

Enter nature, stage left. Or I should say, nature has always been there; we just had to remember to look around for its magic once again.

I first heard the word “Iboga” when I was doing research into addiction therapies. Desiring to find options for my cousin, whose alcoholism had taken hold beyond the help of conventional treatments, I watched this documentary:

At that time, the logistics of flying someone from Bulgaria to a place safe enough to administer the medicine turned out to be an impossibility. But the information stayed with me. If someone truly had the desire to kick a bad addiction, the high recovery percentage rate was impressive, nay, miraculous.

Dubbed the ayahuasca of Africa, the Iboga root is capable of making you face your demons; it is as intense as the Iboga Gods deem it necessary for your healing; it brings salvation through purging of dark forces that have taken hold and often comes to those only after every other option has been exhausted.

This all might sound a little woo woo. It’s important to remember that we are spiritual beings having a physical experience, and that there is far more we don’t know we don’t know than what we know we don’t know.

About a month or so ago, an online friend Caleb inquired if anyone knew anything about Ibogaine in a chat group. I shared the above documentary and mentioned the impression it made on me. At that point, I knew nothing beyond the addiction reduction qualities of Iboga so it came as a surprise that Caleb was looking to alleviate neurodegenerative symptoms from an ailment that the doctors had trouble pinning down, let alone healing.

I asked Caleb if he would be open to an interview to document his experience as close to the procedure as possible to capture it as fresh as it can be. To my delight, he agreed.

A couple of weeks ago, he took a leap of faith and flew down to Mexico, accompanied by a friend and a cane to help him walk through the door. The next day he sent me this video:

We scheduled the interview for September 10th. While the world was gripped by a televised assassination (weather WWE’d or not), Caleb recollected his experience with Ibogaine and how it profoundly changed his life. And he is at the beginning of this journey!

Our conversation covers allopathic and holistic approaches, psychedelic influence, costs, expectations, a few mentions of Gary Sharpe (this was on my end as he is the stacker most visibly writing about Parkinson’s), and the courage to go beyond standard of care.

For those interested in pursuing the clinic that Caleb attended, you can visit Ambio Life Services website. I encourage everyone to do their own research (otherwise known as reading) before you leap into any new healing modality.

Apologies for the video quality: I made the noob mistake of putting the Zoom windows in speaker mode (a habit meant to avoid looking at my own stupid face) and the recording jumps around between the two speakers. But you can also just listen.

If you find this information valuable, please do let me know in the comments. I have a few people I would be interested in interviewing who might help provide more information in alternative medicines and healing pathologies, some who appeared in my life through my own cancer research. Perhaps every couple of months, I can drop a new interview, not to saturate the airwaves as we already have several prominent stackers doing the good work. Shout out to Doc Malik!

I wish Caleb a durable recovery and hope he is open to a follow up perhaps a year from now. Blessings, Caleb! You look ready for life uninterrupted!

Visceral Adventure is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:

bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.