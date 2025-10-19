In another lifetime, I was a theatre maker and even reviewed performances for two separate publications (which explains some of the writings here dated before I entered the Substackiverse). I will occasionally be publishing a review of a performance, event, or broadcast I saw that is notable for one reason or another. If you are an organization seeking to add me to your press contact list, please email me directly. For anyone else wishing to skip these posts, I will tag them under “reviews” and will include this preamble at the top for easy opt-out. For an at-a-glance rating view, I’ll include an “out of seven” 💛 scale, but I hope the review paints a more complex and nuanced canvas than a simple rating scale, be it yellow emoji hearts.

I’ve always claimed that terror is extremely difficult to portray on stage. Sure, some magic and mentalist shows can achieve the occasional goosebumps, but seeing a live play meant to breathe fear through jump scares and psychological tension is damn near impossible.

I stand corrected.

Now, perhaps all this works best on unsuspecting viewers like me. I never saw the original movie, I don’t seek thrills through ghost hunters or haunted houses (although I did a few years of haunted house build outs and performance, where I have vivid memories of lying in a coffin full of live rats as mealy worms crawled out of my mouth (those critters bite!) and a gang of teenage boys high as a kite took me in a corner where they repeatedly kicked and punched me senseless for scaring them. A story for another time!) The point is, I find most horror-themed events corny and unappealing, and I can’t imagine any theatre actively wanting to bring that experience to live viewers.

Yet, Chicago Shakespeare Theater did just that. And this isn’t some tiny storefront performance company either, it’s one of the most prominent theatre companies in Chicago, and their production of Paranormal Activity is anything but corny.

Let’s start with the set: a two-story London house, detailed to the last 230v outlet, fashioned with a working sink and toilet, and what I’m sure are trap doors and double-hinged shenanigans everywhere. Scenic Designer Fly Davis didn’t cut a single corner in a single room, and most likely has made a few theatre goers wonder if this set might be nicer than their actual homes.

Cher Álvarez as Lou in Paranormal Activity at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Then there’s the lighting design by Anna Watson - most effective through the use of practicals (house lamps and fixtures) and realistic illumination from outdoors, such as cars passing by. But interestingly, one of the most effective lighting choices came in the form of handheld cellphone flashlights, which created eerie shadows and believable suspense. Speaking of shadows, there were plenty of them, including those that didn’t belong to anything corporeal, and that’s all I want to say about that.

Patrick Heusinger as James in Paranormal Activity at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Adding to the creepy factor is sound design by Gareth Fry whose audio borrows tactics from horror films, slowly building up tension and unleashing full force in key moments, and sometimes, the volume reaches such levels that your chair vibrates. Rounding up the design team is video by Luke Hall - creating a familiar feel of modern life that audiences can come to expect in 2025.

These design elements work seamlessly with each other, under the staging of Felix Barrett and Levi Holloway, while Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger (characters Lou and James, respectively) bring about realistic performances that smudge the lines of theatre, film, and life. And the whole experience is goose-bump-achieving.

Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger as Lou and James in Paranormal Activity at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Reasonably, you know you’re sitting in a theatre with a whole load of other people, maybe even, like me, you’re clutching the arm of the person you came with, yet, somehow, you’re just alone in your nightmare.

Perhaps it’s perfectly apt that this production is taking place at Chicago Shakespeare. The ol’ Bard sure did have a lot of ghostly and occultish themes throughout his canon. Or, should I say, “their” canon? That rabbit hole is definitely best delivered some other time. For now, allow me to say that Paranormal Activity is an unexpected Halloween treat (and trick) that makes a two-hour theatre play go by rather quickly, all the while making you hang on the edge of your seat. I took three teenagers with me to see it, and according to them, it was on par with their favorite horror films, and if you know teens, that compliment hits pretty hard.

Cher Álvarez as Lou in Paranormal Activity at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

For more information, visit Chicago Shakespeare Theater.