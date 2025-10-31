Visceral Adventure Substack turns 4 today! I promised myself that I would write a post every anniversary, if for nothing else than to take a look at why I’m still writing here, is my voice still valid out here in the aether and amongst the fantastic voices on this platform, to share a brief recap of the year, and since it’s Halloween, as promised, to share one photo in make up/costume from my performance days.

I have been blessed to see a humble trickle of new subscribers, mostly from recommendations on this platform, to which I am deeply grateful. For those of you who are new around here, you might have been surprised that this stack is a bit all over the place. And, indeed, it is a little eclectic around here.

I started out in the covid dissident space, and I still sometimes write about it, along with other world events and conspiratorial takes, but I’ve also taken an interest in healing and alternative medicine since going from stage three to cancer-free without the standard of care, hence my first-ever interview about Ibogaine. I also do an annual End-of-the-Year review of events in memelanche form, which ends up being the most exhausting post as I sort through thousands of memes.

In addition, I sometimes review theatre in Chicago, let people I know about my own creative endeavors, some quick poetry (not too much, promise!) and I collaborate with various folks in this space by creating visuals to go along with their write ups or songs, such as Margaret Anna Alice, Isaac Middle, Thumbnail Green, to name a few, and most currently, satirist Noel Spangler, with a surprise spooky treat written by him in our new collab at the end of this post. Whew! I don’t even think I have covered everything, but yes, you might find some posts interesting and “why you subscribed in the first place,” and others utterly pointless ramblings. 🤷‍♀️ I just write about what moves me, sometimes waxing poetic eloquently, and sometimes using modern jargon like the cool kids. Run-on sentences and neologisms abound.

So, does my voice still matter? I hope I’m able to provide a unique lens as my politics don’t lean one way or another — I’ve been calling myself a collaborative anarchist; I utilize creative AI tools, but I am extremely concerned about the ethical implications of LLMs and how they can skew our already complex reality; I use my creativity to offer a perspective for our collective journey as a species while practicing empathy and discernment. In short, I try to pack many lifetimes into this current one to help usher in a more beautiful world that our hearts know is possible (phrase stolen straight out of Charles Eisenstein) by lifting the veil over our reality and imagining a future worth living in.

But to answer the above question: yes, I think everyone's voice matters. We are unique impressions of the universe experiencing itself, and we each play a part in our evolution, the expansion of our consciousness, and the collective ride we are all on. I just happen to be on a platform that doesn’t censor my thoughts (at least, not yet!) and have been lucky and grateful for the two thousand souls who have decided to share their precious time with me. I am very grateful to have your ear once in a while, with never any pressure for you to read or comment. It has been a true pleasure to be a part of this community for four years.

This year, being the 20th anniversary of my theatre company, I also launched a Substack for it, Silent Theatre, where I have been posting full productions of our canon, many of which I have created and directed with a fierce ensemble of performers. I realize that is a niche audience, so I don’t expect any of you to sub to that, but I might occasionally cross-post if I think the piece is worth exploring. But if you do want to follow Silent Theatre, next year, I plan on writing about the adventure of my lifetime, when I and my twelve best buds got on an old school bus we gutted and decked out like a motor home, and then traveled the country coast-to-coast performing a silent play that spoke to everyone. I warned you about run-on sentences.

I hope you stick around, and I do hope you engage in the comments! If I’m slow in responding, it has more to do with my insane schedule than anything, and I do, eventually, get around to responding to almost everyone.

And now, for a piece that I am so tickled I got invited to collaborate on, a new baby by Noel Spangler (with more collabs lined up in the future!). This one happens to be perfectly in time for Halloween, and with a bonus of my good friend Paul Brennan allowing me to film him on a random cold Tuesday in the role of Dracula. If you haven’t come across New World Humor yet, please take a gander!

My friends, here’s to four years and counting! As promised, my annual Halloween photo is below, this one taken during rehearsals for my clown show, where I played a conspiratorial buffoon, which I really do hope to share with you someday!

One last final thing: The Bioregulatory Medicine Institute published my cancer article! Check out their website, too, if you go peeking over there. My experience with them has been wonderful thus far. Alternative health healers fed up with the conventional allopathic model are like a mycelium network. We reach out to each other beneath the soil and soon, we will be a force to be reckoned with!

Happy 4 years strong, Visceral Adventure friends! Blessed to have you here!

