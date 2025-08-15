Epstein's Cell

Are you tired of Epstein’s face yet? I sure am. But we can’t stop talking about him, can we? Because if we stop, they get away with it. His (s)mug is just a blunt reminder that we are ruled by psychopaths.

When I first heard Thumbnail Green’s track, I knew immediately I wanted to do an Epstein collab. But the weeks turned into months, my plate kept getting fuller, and then, the most recent ado with the unrelease of files or, rather, the lack of evidence that the files existed in the first place, unleashed a tsunami of epic Epstein memes that now became the focus of the background visuals for the track.

The memelords outdid themselves. I still have about 30 unused Epstein memes that couldn’t be included in the video. I’ve stretched the reasonable amount beyond capacity, including my expectation that you either be a speedy reader or pause frequently. And this is after I looped The Green Man’s chorus 3x to extend the song. The struggle is real for a meme lover in times of memelanche.

I’ll keep this post short because I’d rather take up your time with watching the music meme video. (memideo? 🥴) Thanks for taking a gander, and please do give my talented Aussie friend a Substack follow.

FWIW, here’s proof of my own street cred as I dangle this on my car rearview mirror:

The author of Visceral Adventure believes in the gift economy and therefore offers all content with no paywall, asking you to contribute whatever amount feels good to you. Since value is unique and subjective, only you can decide what (if any) contribution is gifted at this time. All contributions benefit and support my family.

To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one-time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:

bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.