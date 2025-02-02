Thumbnail Green from the Oxymoron’s Substack wrote another banger, and I couldn’t help jumping into the collab. If you haven’t already, check out his music. When I hear people talk about how artists have become a hive mind of one ideology, I still insist that there are plenty of us out there who refuse to swarm to acceptable comforts and continue to speak uncomfortable truths. I got the opportunity to play with new AI techniques too which is always a treat. This is my second collab with TG. Take a gander at the first one which I was thrilled with how it turned out:

I have been terribly busy in my normie corner of the world as well. The International Puppet Festival was in town, and I got hired to shuttle performers for it (a job I was prevented from being hired for three years in a row because I refused the you-know-what), but since I was still substitute teaching in the morning, the last two weeks have been 19 hour weekday shifts and 14 hour weekend shifts long. This broad is tired. However, driving around in Chicago traffic and weather (it was -7F last Tuesday) also kept me on my toes, and I used every in-between moment to work on projects, ultimately managing to edit a few of my theatre company’s retroactive productions, and a music video for my dear IRL friend Alžan.

I have a couple more projects on deck for February I hope to share with you all. Including with some of Substack’s favourites. I know the world is burning. I am keeping half an eye on the news. As I was editing the Kill Box video above, RFK Jr. was getting grilled at his confirmation hearing. The anti-vax issue came up a lot. Every time it did, he reframed it as “pro-safety,” which is valiant, I guess. But I, personally, would have rathered him stand up tall and say, yes, absolutely, I am anti-vax. And if you deciphered actual studies instead of getting them filtered through the corrupt bought-and-paid-for-by-pharma regulating agency, you would be, too. And if you read “Turtles All the Way Down” or “Dissolving Illusions,” you would be too. And if you had any sense to look behind the curtain instead of parroting the crowd, you bet you’d have questions in dire need for answers. Why are we still tiptoeing on egg shells?

After the year I had I welcome all challenges to making America healthy again with open arms. We won’t get everything right. But I’d much prefer to eat crow than to have my children be slowly poisoned inside Kill Boxes by invisible powers profiting from our labour and our illnesses. We should have the courage to pull all our chairs up to the uncomfortable table. Americans got grit. Pass it down.

Make America Brave Again.

