In 5 Years

Margaret already wrote an exquisite post about the significance of this video and the kindest words regarding our collaborations, and I sincerely hope that if you, perchance, don’t also subscribe to her (and you really, really oughta!) you click on this link to get the full experience.

My life has become enriched by having this magical woman in my life. Not only is she a wealth of knowledge that she freely shares, not only is she a powerhouse writer, but she also happens to have the rare quality of lifting your soul and empowering you to forge through the darkness. Margaret’s strength is inspiring. Even in the face of a monumental loss, she shows grace and unshakeable love for humanity. Sometimes, the universe knows exactly what it’s doing when it shuts some doors while opening others. I am ever so humble to have had my path crossed Margaret’s.

In a way, it doesn’t seem like five years have passed since the time the world turned upside down. The covid years feel like a black hole in my timeline. It shook the foundation of all my beliefs, it changed the relationship I held with people, it got me off the hamster wheel of life. And I am grateful for all of it. Even if it meant losing friends and reinventing myself. Evolution is painful. Last Monday was my husband’s (we aren’t actually married, but I’m going to use that as shorthand since it’s the closest to what our relationship is) birthday, and we had a big ol’ party. Five years ago, his birthday party was the last affair with all of our friends before the lockdowns. The composition of who was there was altered, but the spirit of folks celebrating the life of a friend, of lifting their voices in harmony, (and perhaps of imbibing a bit too much - not me, I don’t drink anymore, but I’m not judging) was the same. Most of us crave community and I am grateful for those who stuck around in real life and equally so for those I have met here in this digital corner of the internet.

And because in her post, Margaret mentions that we’re five years away from the big 2030 year that hangs out rent-free in the mind of any respectable conspiracy theorist, I thought I’d offer my own Apocaloptimist vision of what that might look like. And what better way to express that than in a simple pronoia haiku:

Everyone’s awake

Laughing, building, living free

Dawn licks every shore

In 5 years, those who welcome sovereignty will outnumber those who wish to be governed. In 5 years, those who build and shift paradigms will convince the rest to leave the paradigms that no longer serve. In 5 years, the world will be a kinder, more beautiful, and more fair place than it is now, and most definitely more loving than it was 5 years ago when we thought the end was nigh. We have already started a new beginning. It seeded deep inside us and the transformation was internal and, therefore, hard to see. In 5 years, though, the external will catch up. I offer this not as a prayer but as an affirmation.

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.