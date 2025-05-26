The Missing Box Top

One of my biggest joys in life is having deep conversations with my soul sister about things people don’t tend to talk about in polite company: conspiracies, spirituality, death, anything esoteric. About a year ago, we thought it would be funny if we did a clown show in which we would play hyperbolic versions of ourselves; an opportunity to exhibit some of the things we don’t say around normal people, but from the mouths of buffoons, perhaps a modicum of truth will stick.

We stewed on this idea for a bit, and then about three months ago, we decided to try and put it up. We started meeting once a week, and finally, about a month ago, we patched together a script. I am currently trying to memorize my lines. Yes, we open this Friday, and yes, I really should have had my lines memorized already.

A mutual friend had a spot in her space and graciously offered to host this crazy endeavor. Maybe a bit underprepared, maybe a bit lunacy, but this Friday, May 30th, Chicago is about to get two clowns who don’t mince words get up on stage and hope no one brings rotten tomatoes. Or maybe we hope someone does. I expect some people to walk out.

Anyway, the full pitch for the show is under my theatre company’s Substack, so you can find out more here:

3 weekends. 2 clowns. 1 apocalypse.

If you’re in Chicago, please come. If you’re not, we’re toying with the idea of filming it and broadcasting it here. Quick poll: Is this something you’d tune into? Would you sit through 90 minutes of buffoonery that ventures into lifting the veil of reality on a corporeal and spiritual level? Would you watch?



Either way, we’re doing it. I’m eager to get it out in the world because it has consumed my life this month. Live theatre, in theory, takes a lot longer to produce, but sometimes events happen, and we grab onto that wind and go with it. I’m pumped!

The author of Visceral Adventure believes in the gift economy and therefore offers all content with no paywall, asking you to contribute whatever amount feels good to you. Since value is unique and subjective, only you can decide what (if any) contribution is gifted at this time. All contributions benefit and support my family.

To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one-time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:

bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.