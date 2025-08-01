Collective Nouns Prose gets AI Treatment

I wrote this piece three years ago when I thought I was going to do some audio-related content.

I always wanted to animate it, but with a full plate of projects, I never got around to it. I’m currently working on a Thumbnail Green track and have been trying to expand my arsenal of video tools. My kids were bugging me to get CapCut, so I finally aped into it and as a test, I threw in this old piece to see what AI would do.

The voice has trouble with the rhythm of the prose, and it sometimes mispronounces the words. Granted, it’s not the easiest thing to sort, and I imagine its predictive speech struggles to understand the string of words. But, all that said, I don’t hate it. The machine chose the imagery, and I do have the option to get more granular with the edits if I wanted to, but I thought I’d throw it up here as is. I also tried it with b-roll film clips so it can be more dynamic, but I hated it. If only it could create dynamic animations that matched the imagery! Then we’re talking! I’m sure that’s around the corner.

If you have the 5 minutes to spare, let me know what you think of the choices AI made with my words.

Hope everyone is having a great summer!

