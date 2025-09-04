The Satire Will Continue Until the Ouroborus Improves

It’s quite possibly a fact that all nodes lead to Margaret Anna Alice. I have met numerous stackers due to her tireless connection and amplification of people’s work (mine, included); it is because of her that I have the opportunity to meet and host CJ Hopkins on his Strangers in a Strange Homeland American tour (and please, do come if you’re in the Chicagoland area and say hello!)

I have had the absolute pleasure of collaborating with Margaret on several of her pieces, words that have withstood the test of time:

And so it comes as no surprise that it was all Margaret’s doing that I crossed paths with Noel Spangler. A man whose Substack alleviates the burden of the psychopathic times we live in through humour. I had subbed after only reading one post a while back, but in my constant desire to catch up on all the brilliant writers here on Substack, I failed to return. Until Margaret brought Noel’s stack back on my radar. A short DM exchange with her, a few hours of unexpected solo time, and the opportunity to noodle with some new AI tools, and the video above was born.

Luckily, Noel didn’t hate it because I am rather happy with how it turned out, considering it was my first use of these specific AI tools, and I wanted to share it widely. Check out more funny stuff at NewWorldHumor.com and give Noel a well-deserved follow:

I have said it a few times, but I’m going to say it again: Substack has provided a platform for deep thinkers, creatives, and top-notch writers to come together and help lift the veil of the reality we’re sold while we walk the world amongst those who have bought it line, hook, and sinker. I am honored to stand shoulder to shoulder, my brothers and sisters, even if we don’t agree on everything, even if we passionately argue. At least, we share an understanding that it’s all smoke and mirrors. (This is after I posted a pretty level-headed observation on FB (I know, I know, but if we don’t say these things to the normies, we’re just preaching to our choirs), and although I haven’t gone to check yet, I was already told privately it was a dumpster fire with unhinged emotional responses. I’d much rather hang out here and have real conversations with you lot. The delusion and madness of crowds is best left to Charles Mackay.)

