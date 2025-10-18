When I was in college, ahem, theatre school (don’t laugh), one of the exercises we were tasked with was writing our own eulogy. Sounds morbid, you might say, but to this day, I still perform this task annually because it does one important thing: it reveals not who you are, but how you wish to be remembered. And whether consciously or subconsciously, this exercise can nudge you toward actually becoming the person you aspire to be.

Reading back on some of my self-eulogies, I noticed I used to label myself a lot: mother, friend, teacher, theatre maker, and so on, with the occasional role popping up that I played that year specifically (donning “tinfoil hatter,” for example, has been particularly fun). But lately, I’ve stopped identifying with labels per se and started listing my identities through actions instead.

‘She was a wise mother’ (remember, it’s what you wish you were, even if not necessarily true) became ‘She parented with grace and magic.’

‘She was creative dynamite’ (haha, it’s my eulogy, don’t judge) became ‘She breathed life into art.’

‘She was an interesting, eclectic writer (interestingly, in real life, I’m not really known as a writer) became ‘She wrote prolifically because she had something worthwhile to say.

I was no longer a traveler, a gardener, a teacher. Instead, I traveled, I gardened, I taught.

No worries, I won’t be navel-gazing and sharing my full-on self-eulogies here. It’s vulnerable enough to admit I write them, not to mention my mum reads my posts, and I’m not a monster.

But I do want to encourage you to write your own. For your eyes only. You can scrap it afterward or burn it in a ceremony because there’s nothing like ritualistic action to rewire the consciousness of the universe. Heck, even the globalists know and partake in all that. Seen all that Sky Clock stuff Isaac Middle is putting out? Intention matters! How about the Masons with their checkered floors and blindfolds and all that? Or walk into any church, synagogue, or temple, and you’ll find rituals everywhere. And don’t even get me started on the Satanists!

Okay, moving on—this isn’t that kind of post. But I do want to stress that any activity done with intention, consciously, especially if propped up by some kind of custom or observance, has the power to change the trajectory of your thoughts, actions, and environment. You can laugh at theatre nerds, but we do that stuff all the time, accompanied by the magic of the stage.

Back to eulogies. If that’s a little too outside your comfort zone, perhaps I can interest you in a memorial bench plaque instead. I’m peddling some memento mori here today, folks, not gonna lie. I’m writing from my car, waiting for my kids to come out of choir practice, and this is what’s coming out. Take it or leave it—it’s a quick musing. I’ll be back with more reviews, collaborations, and interesting conspiracizing soon. Monday, I’ll find out some things about my immediate future circumstances, and I’ve been feeling all kinds of off about it these last few days.

I have to remind myself that in this present moment, there is nothing to worry about and that if I am to believe all the mumbo jumbo I’m spewing, I will manifest the best outcome for my family and myself. Back to perspective!

Whenever the world gets too crazy (and that’s just about all the damn time nowadays), take a moment to look at the plaques on benches in your local park. Unlike the signs on tombstones, which you expect to tug at your heartstrings, these one-liners can gut you on a random afternoon. Before you know it, your mind is rumbling a thousand miles a minute on some runaway tracks and it makes you go: “Hm… what would my plaque say?”

To get you inspired, I’m including some I’ve pulled from the internet. And if so inclined, please add yours to the comments. Remember, short and sweet. You gotta be able to fit it on a small metal plate. It’s a eulogy tweet, if you will!

Not all of them have to be post-mortem!

Humor me and drop me a comment with your plaque. Or your eulogy! On this rare evening of being stuck on the South Side in my car waiting for the kids to get out of their final dress rehearsal, so I’ll actually be able to respond for the next three hours. About to catch up on some Substack reading, too! Happy Friday, friends!

