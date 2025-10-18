Visceral Adventure

User's avatar
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
1d

Oh I wanted more of your eulogies, Tonika. So poetic! So tongue in cheeky!

'In the spirit of Tereza Coraggio, sit and fritter.'

'Park your derriere, it does not matter where. Your song will soon be sung, no need to climb the rung. My toil has now been tolled, no need to reach the gold. Take from me one small tip, don't wait to sail your ship.'

John Wright's avatar
John Wright
1d

Oh wow, how intriguing. The idea of writing your own plaque. I'd have to think on this. Not sure I could spit out something off the top of my head.

Hmm... seems a little grim to me to write your own eulogy. Maybe theatre nerds are weirder than I thought? {smile}

I think some of us need a plaque along the lines of "Conspiracy theories be shall always be welcome to be discussed here."

