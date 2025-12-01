Visceral Adventure

Tereza Coraggio
4d

I first thought this was my favorite line: "For the love of math, why does geometry have so many soft-palate consonants?" And then I saw this this: "I guess it’s possible that 400 kids came through… or just one bandit who made out nicely." And this, " That machine deserves a medal for all the cycles it ran the last two weeks." But nothing beats “Mama, you’re my favorite color."

Oh my dear, dear girl. Goddess owes you big-time. I'm glad my experience of this was vicarious and not visceral. But no one does an adventure like you.

Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
4d

Dear lord!! 😱 Reading this made my palms sweat, Tonika. There is just NOTHING like a stomach flu ripping through a family: the dread of "who will fall next??" and "when will it strike? Middle of the night?? When I'm in the car???" Agatha Christie could've written a version of And Then There Were None using projectile vomiting as the weapon...😂

But then you somehow dragged gratitude by the neck out of this grisly shit show, you magician, you. Brava, brava, brava. I'm in AWE. I also want more poetry, please, 'cause that one is a GEM.

My couplet in return:

Love you big time, rock star of November... 🤩

Please, please, please: have a boring December! ❤️

