November has not been much better than a sharp poke in the eye.

Outside of the fact that Halloween kicks off the major holiday season in my household—which doesn’t let up until early January, when the twins’ birthday finally bookends a tornado of personal and universal celebrations, this month is solely responsible for spiking cartoon-metric cortisol levels.

November, you can eff all the way off.

Did you know that tryptophan decreases cortisol levels in the body? But we’re not even at the turkey-eating part of this rant, so let me begin a bit earlier, when I first noticed a nightly plasticky smell around dusk. The government was in shutdown, and we had stopped seeing the sky marked up in Chicago. Perhaps unusual, perhaps not. But what was unusual was the smell. If I had to describe the aroma, it resembled the material used inside diapers: an industrial, silicone-type scent. I noticed it in different parts of town, so I didn’t think it was a new local factory. Perhaps they were spraying something in the air at night. This is when people started getting ill, and yes, it is the season, but it was respiratory, so my conspiratorial mind naturally goes there.

My first cortisol spike came in the form of my landlord telling me he was selling the house in March and I had to move out by then: a six-person family unit with all our shit, three cats, a dog, and a whole garage and attic filled with theatre costumes and props. Beyond the fact that I don’t have the means to move, and my landlord has been incredibly gracious in allowing for affordable city rent, finding a living situation remotely close to what I currently have feels like a Sisyphean bargain. I had to find a way to clear my thinking, realign with the universe, and figure out what the closing of this chapter was opening. Lower that cortisol.

Wouldn’t a nice little water fast be just perfect right before the holidays? Two to three weeks would do me some good, wouldn’t it? Detox a little. Get my liver clean of Coley’s Toxins (which I’m still injecting because cancer is a powerful motivator, gang) and whatever other crap has made it into my system. Fasting also means stopping my supplement intake, but I’ve felt so damn healthy—surely I could do this.

Ha.

I lost my voice right before Halloween and had to bring a microphone and an amp to school just so I could whisper instructions to the eighth graders, who had a field day proving how uncool I was every time I picked up the mic. They kept switching off announcing me as Bieber or Tay Tay or whatever ungodly moronic icon came to mind while I tried to keep a straight face, talking about obtuse and acute triangles. For the love of math, why does geometry have so many soft-palate consonants?

While everyone trick-or-treated, I cuddled with my dog because I was in no state for much, let alone brave the cold autumn air in a costume, passing out candy. The very large bowl I left (with very many treats and a sign asking to take only one) was gone in an hour, so the porch light went off. I guess it’s possible that 400 kids came through… or just one bandit who made out nicely.

I had to end the fast shortly before the ten-day mark. My body was telling me so, and I had made a promise to always listen. It had gotten me through several prolonged water fasts; I know the signs. And it was telling me to begin the refeeding process. But for lack of funds, I pushed back my acquisition of supplements.

Big mistake.

By the beginning of November, I thought everything was starting to calm down. I picked up a couple of shows to produce in December for the holidays, substitute work was coming along, Substack collaborations were timing up nicely, kids’ activities were busy but manageable, and autonomous learning with Frankie was getting so much easier. I was looking forward to my birthday and Thanksgiving (arguably my favourite American holiday) because there was a week off from school, and I was going to get all my ducks in a row for a busy December. Taking on the responsibility of doing daily social media posts and bimonthly Substacks of fully edited productions for my theatre company’s 20th-anniversary year was coming to an end, and I was feeling mighty proud of myself for not dropping the ball.

Hahahahahaha.

By the middle of the month, my ma was sick. I won’t go into how this screws up the family dynamic, but trust me, it puts a giant wrench in the works. She has the least amount of scheduled events, but the most time-consuming. Losing the third caretaker of the fam causes serious overextension. She’s still not fully recovered. For about a week, she was down for the count. By the time my birthday jam rolled around, the extra juggling was starting to show in our moods, but it wasn’t until the first twin threw up (in his bed) that the train began to derail.

The stomach flu arrived at the casa without mercy. The second twin threw up (also in his bed) on my birthday proper. We were in the thick of it. For the first time in our lives, we ran out of bedding and comforters. Nick, in his frustration, quipped a quick “Jesus, guys, even the dog knows not to do it on the bed,” so naturally, he was the next victim of whatever was wreaking havoc. He only marginally missed the top of his bed, soaking the side of it along with both his dirty and clean laundry at the foot of the bed. That machine deserves a medal for all the cycles it ran the last two weeks.

At this point, we were down to one functional adult—me—and I was trying desperately to reschedule appointments, rehearsals, get-togethers, guests coming over, and the like, mostly for the kids who, along with being in the throes of holiday choir concerts and parades, had freaking finals for a performing arts high school. The latter, an important grade, happened to be scheduled for Saturday: the day I was down to solo adulting, the day I received Nick’s text saying there was vomit all over his bedroom. The day I woke up with a 102-degree fever.

Yes. I had finally been caught up with, served, and delivered unto a sickness that rendered me zombie-like unto the world. But, to either my detriment or my mercy, and much to my surprise, it wasn’t the stomach flu. No vomit (my kryptonite), no shits, just plain ol’ vanilla flu. In a world where the feverish, achy-headed mom still manages to care for the pukers and the poopers, then gets in the car to drive her determined-to-perform son to his finals, sits through TWO HOURS of (some pretty terrible) poetry just to see him shine in his musical theatre solo… well, that was a little big win.

Take that, flu.

That same Saturday, the other twin was taking part in the big Mag Mile Parade, but by the time I got home (gripped by chills so bad I almost asked my 14-year-old to drive back) my ma said she felt well enough to be my proxy in the choir carpool situation. I should have known better. I should have known the parades would close down most of the routes familiar to her and that she would get lost and not be back for 3.5 hours. I should have known it was a bad idea for her to take the little one with her so I could sleep. I did know. But I was also incapable of doing anything about it. So my ma got lost with a hungry six-year-old, another mom had to figure out how to get my son and her kid around on public transit late at night, and my car… well, it was starting to show serious signs of distress.

Funny thing how sometimes your body knows it’s not really allowed to be absent from its responsibilities, and it reracks without pomp or circumstance. And so it happened with me. I felt a little tired, but otherwise no fever or headache.

On Sunday, I had tickets to the opening of Much Ado About Nothing, so one of the twins and I went. We enjoyed it so much I thought the worst was behind us. The car stalled once or twice, and I made a mental note to take it in as soon as I got paid. I got home and was writing my review for the show with my little one nodding off next to me when he shot upright and began projectile vomiting all over my bed, his school books, and my poor broken-ass phone hanging onto functionality by a thread. I joked that he must have really not wanted to do school stuff at home anymore, but the poor kid just threw up again in response. That night, after cleaning him and the bedding up, I stayed up with a bucket for any sign of discontent. It took about six hours for all the demons to leave out both ends. It was brutal.

The beginning of the week was a blur. An exhausted, Lysol-fogged blur. Nick’s family was arriving from Iowa on Wednesday for Thanksgiving, and in the midst of fumigating the house, I had to send out email blasts announcing the holiday shows, recast actors, get props, update websites, make sure there was clean bedding, drop off and pick up kids, hold rehearsals, and in general prepare for a dozen people to stay at the house for a couple of days.

Folks started arriving late Wednesday night, but because we’re gluttons for punishment, we had agreed to a church service with the twins’ choir on Thanksgiving morning. Everyone staying up until 5 a.m. didn’t make it very fun to sit through an hour-long religious gathering, but the singing was heavenly, and most of the extended family showed up in support.

Gratitude.

It was on the South Side, and it took a bit to get back to Thanksgiving festivities, derailed slightly by the twins and me stopping by the hospital on the way home to visit our next-door neighbor, who was spending the holiday there on a liquid diet. We love our neighbors; her kids are friends with mine. She’s younger than me, had a stroke, then Lipitor elevated her liver levels… hence hospital. She is thankfully back home today.

Gratitude.

The meal was delicious. Yes, I ate some turkey. I’m not a turkey person. Even before I became a pescatarian, I didn’t care for it. But I ate it on Thursday, and I was grateful to share the abundance with the whole family. While everyone played games, I cleaned up the kitchen with joy. I was glad to do it. The fact that I am around my family, being of service, is reason enough to be thankful.

Gratitude.

I watched Stranger Things and the tryptophan was doing its magic… when I thought I should do my Coley’s, get back on track with supplements, and all that. The injection itself was uneventful. I snuggled in with Frankie and was ready to drift off when I first noticed the chill. It’s been so unbearably hot in my house that I immediately knew it was the onset of a Coley’s reaction, and I braced myself before it hit me like a ton of bricks. After all the sickness and caretaking and the nightmare of the last month, I was having a damn Coley’s reaction. I hadn’t had one for over a year! But I took it as a good sign. A sign that Coley’s was doing its job; a sign that if free-floating cancer cells were still present somewhere, my immune system was responding. And I knew it would have an end within 24 hours.

Gratitude.

I was too wiped out on Friday for much of anything but emailing and drifting in and out of consciousness. The family was starting to pack up and leave and one of the cousins threw up twice, so there was that. “We came to give Thanks! Here is the shits!” And so it goes. I don’t remember a single Thanksgiving that has gone unscathed by some kind of sick taking hold.

The snowstorm started on Saturday, and by that time, I was back, so I dragged the kids out for snowmaking fun.

Then Xmas tree and decorations…

And it wasn’t until this morning, when I went to drive Nick to work, and the car refused to start, that November, on its very last day, lifted its middle finger at me one final time.

Nick grabbed an Uber, and I went back inside to begin the day. I shoveled the foot of snow around the property. I did my medical stuff. I tried to figure out how the hell I was going to get myself up to the suburbs for my gig (where I’m currently sitting, typing this). My trials and tribulations have gone on long enough in this post, so let me just tell you: my next-door neighbor (the same one whose wife we visited in the hospital) not only helped me replace the serpentine belt, but when we discovered the idler pulley was shot too, he handed me his car for the entire day so I could get to work.

Gratitude.

But before all that, I was sitting with Frankie, quietly working through our daily school pages (some of them torn out thanks to the recent vomit episodes). He paused, looked at me with those beautiful, big brown eyes, and said:

“Mama, you’re my favorite color.”

And that, my friends, is where my heart is right now. Grateful that I get to experience all this wonder, all this strife, all this beauty. Grateful for my community, my art, my family. Grateful, even, to be at this ridiculous event, earning a little scratch so I can put a giant turkey on the table.

I’ve carried Frankie’s words with me all day, so here’s a little poem about it. Things are about to get sappy as hell in this stack today.

Well, I’m grateful for my sap.

Because it all comes at you so damn fast.

The Chroma of My Eye

Today my son told me I was his favorite color

I thought I knew the entire palette pretty well

but I had never heard of one called mother

And yet, even so, to choose me as his number one

lifts me to the edge of Heaven

Of all the hues, and tints, and tones—

at the tender age of six, how much beauty has he known?

The soft ochre of the beach

shored along the lapis sea reach

The deep velvet of a crimson

A chocolate brown that catches your glimpse

Luscious greens of youthful forests

Pinkish flutters of cherry blossoms

Sweet amber dripping honeycombs

Iridescence of peacock tails

The cobalt of a stormy sky

The motley bursts of fourth of July

The playfulness of insouciant lilac

The sophistication of the darkest black

The satisfaction of a safety orange

or any other color that lacks a rhyme

Since he’s served me

this tiny dollop of sublime,

I’ll do my best to do the other colors proud

And to my boy, if you ever read these caring lines,

Know it’s you that brings the chroma in our lives

Post Script

I was about to hit send on this post when I got this text:

Pray for me.

