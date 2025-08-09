Thanks to Margaret Anna Alice, my humble backyard will be one of the (fire) pit stops on CJ Hopkins’ American road trip project: Strangers in a Strange Homeland.

If you are in Chicago or the Chicagoland area and are reading this, please do come by, as the purpose is to have a lively discussion from all walks of life. Below are the details from the FB invite (which, RSVP to if you still have a presence on the soul sucking platform):

Strangers in a Strange Homeland: Chicago Backyard Fire Pit Talk

You are invited for an evening around a Chicago backyard fire pit with playwright, author, and political satirist C.J. Hopkins and photographer Hugo Fernandez as they make a stop on their American Road Trip: Strangers in a Strange Homeland. Pull up a seat at the uncomfortable table of America’s soul, where all voices, from the woke to the anti-woke, Republicans to Liberals, libertarians to the proudly apolitical, all walks of life, friends, family, neighbors, and strangers are welcome to share, listen, and connect.

C.J., an American returning to a country he’s called home but hasn’t lived in for over 20 years, brings a stranger’s curiosity to explore what unites and divides us in these polarized times. Alongside Hugo, whose photographs will capture the heart of this journey, they’ll share a short talk about their project: Strangers in a Strange Homeland, a book that weaves stories and perspectives from people across the nation.

After the talk, there will be a Q&A followed by a more casual fire pit conversation where every perspective matters. Bring your own chair or blanket (some seating is provided), your own drink (BYOB), and your thoughts: raw, uncertain, or bold.

In a world of shouting matches and echo chambers, this is a rare chance to sit down with folks who don’t think like you, yet share the same strange homeland. Are we all strangers here, no matter our roots? What binds us as Americans? Does anything? C.J. and Hugo want to hear your story, whether you’re a pronoun-waving Wokian, a free-speech firebrand, a contrarian, or someone who just loves a good fire pit vibe.

Date: September 17, 2025

Time: 7p (6:30 open)

Location: 4154 N. Tripp Ave (side entrance to backyard is on Berteau)

BYOB: Keep it casual, keep it real.

Vibe: Provocative, inclusive, and unfiltered. Let’s talk about America.

Come for the stories, stay for the sparks. Let’s rediscover what it means to be American, together.

RSVP and spread the word: everyone’s invited to this table. FREE event.

Note: This event is part of C.J. Hopkins and Hugo Fernandez’s nationwide road trip. Find out more here: https://consentfactory.org/america-road-trip-project

If you decide to come, I would love to meet you in person. Make yourself known to me! We’ll hug, we’ll laugh, we’ll share an anecdote. Who says Substackistan can’t offer genuine connection? I’ve had the privilege of breathing the same air with a few Substackers such as

,

,

,

- all people who I know consider dear friends - and I’m thrilled by the opportunity to add

to the list, even if it is to simply add variety to the “M” name roster. All joking aside, as a fellow theatre nerd, I’m thrilled to be a bridge between the dissidents and the theatre community. Theatre got a terrible rap during the covid bullshit (deserved, imo, asking for papers at the door — they should be ashamed of themselves (you know who you are…)), so here’s permission to let go of groupthink and realign with the humanities sentiments of the arts.

September 17th. Mark your calendar.