What is this visceral adventure about anyway?

Behind the curtain of Visceral Adventure is me, Tonika.

I was born in a town with Bohemian dispositions, nestled gently on an alcove on the Black Sea. I came to the United States as I was coming of age. My life has taken me on many journeys since then. I hope one day I can regale my grandkids with all my adventures!

Now, I dip my toes in many oceans: writing, producing, directing, acting, singing, curating, teaching, meditating, experimenting, gardening, traveling, filming, live streaming, people connecting, gentle parenting, autonomous learning, and life navigating. I believe that adhering to one label can be limiting and instead I choose to pursue various avenues to express my philosophy and approach to life. I believe that we are living through one of the biggest shifts in human evolution and I am truly inspired to be the change that I want to see. What a time to be alive!

It would seem to me that there are many paradigms shifting in our time. One of those is how we examine our usefulness in society and the contributions we make. I'd like to think that if we do the things we love, and pay attention to which of those we are good at, we will find some of them will even bring us sustainability, and a cherished few will help us create a more just, more joyful world. Shrouded with this attitude, I feel blessed to be able to sustain myself and my family with skills I've acquired through passion and hard work, but I am particularly thrilled when those coincide with the spark of the whole human experience.

If you are reading this, it's possible that you now know more about me than I know about you, so if we ever meet in person, I expect we level the playing field in that category.

Thank you for being a part of my journey.