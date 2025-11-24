In another lifetime, I was a theatre maker and even reviewed performances for two separate publications (which explains some of the writings here dated before I entered the Substackiverse). I will occasionally be publishing a review of a performance, event, or broadcast I saw that is notable for one reason or another. If you are an organization seeking to add me to your press contact list, please email me directly. For anyone else wishing to skip these posts, I will tag them under “reviews” and will include this preamble at the top for easy opt-out. For an at-a-glance rating view, I’ll include an “out of seven” 💛 scale, but I hope the review paints a more complex and nuanced canvas than a simple rating scale, be it yellow emoji hearts.

Back in Shakespeare's time, “nothing” sounded like “noting” which meant eavesdropping or observing, hence Much Ado About Nothing (over no thing real) is secretly Much Ado About Noting (mishearing and mis-seeing). And when society is keen on crafting false narratives from scraps of information, when gossip has plagued us since way before social media frenzy and tabloids, much ado can come about by watching wrongly, listening wrongly, and assuming wildly.

Unlike most of Shakespeare’s plays, the antagonist in Much Ado About Nothing isn’t so much some villain but uncertainty and human imagination. Although the antics of Don John (portrayed here likably by Erik Hellman) set the folly in motion, it’s what fills in the blanks that causes the ado: the spurning of a suitor, assuming disloyalty; the shame of a father disbelieving his daughter. You could even see Don John as a prankster who set out to test how easily humans deceive themselves.

But lest we forget, two-thirds of Shakespeare’s canon features someone pretending to be someone else, or masks, or some form of disguise; the Bard was obsessed with mistaken identity (ahem, and if the Shakespeare project was indeed a product of the Baconian concept of the British Empire, it explains quite a bit, for my conspiratorially minded friends) for it really is a terrific tool to explore gender roles, class boundaries, and so forth. It was refreshing to see Chicago Shakespeare’s production lean into the changing of identities, even allowing some to happen on stage, as if by mistake, letting the audience in on some meta fun.

One could tell that this production wasn’t going to take itself too seriously from the get go when the merry players strolled on stage, casually greeting audiences. Instead of pointing out the problematic elements in Much Ado, director Selina Cadell leans heavily into the comedy: many fantastic laughs to be found here, most of which are not written in at all. The most outstanding parts of this production are purely physical, with great credit going to performers Mark Bedard (Benedick), Deborah Hay (Beatrice), Jaylon Muchison (Verges), and Sean Fortunato (Dogberry), all proving that slapstick is alive and well.

One can dwell on the fact that Hero forgives Claudio with no resistance for humiliating her and her father for wishing her dead, and still plays along with yet another plot of deception, or that Beatrice asks Benedick to kill Claudio because, as witty as she is, she needs a man to do violence for her, or that after shaming, deceit, and faux death the answer is… erm, marriage… Or, you can let other plays duke out the misogyny question (choice of phrase intended) and don’t ado much about Much Ado. It’s refreshing to see comedy allowed to be funny without impregnating it with seeds it never asked for (especially those written in different eras). Even Tom Piper’s apropos costume design joined in on the humor, with attire ranging from exquisite, flowy gowns to leather vests adorned with playful sheriff badges.

Clocking in at two and a half hours, this play flew by. Of course, it helps that Chicago Shakespeare does what it does best: hire actors who know how to turn Shakespeare into something digestible (even for young people, as I brought my teen along, who managed to laugh heartily and understand all plot points) and allow the archaic prose to jump off the page. Remarkably, through the humour, Much Ado About Nothing also managed a few truly moving moments when Beatrice and Benedick each had their moment of self-acceptance, and then again when they both came together at last. Instead of losing these genuinely tender moments in the laughter, or even worse, not allowing them to live at all because some productions stage this play too darkly, leaning into its problems, this version lets these quiet truths ring the loudest. And that’s definitely worth making some ado about it.