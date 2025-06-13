Visceral Adventure

Visceral Adventure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
3d

This was absolutely beautiful and the ending had me in tears. I home schooled my daughter during the Pandemic, very poorly I might add. I was too critical and impatient if she was not getting a concept as quickly as I thought she should, she would grow frustrated and it was a mess. I have total respect and admiration for teachers everywhere. My daughter has had many good ones over the years who looked at her with fresh eyes and encouraged and uplifted her.

Sometimes those kind words at the right moment will reverberate over the child's lifetime, even after we are dead and gone. God Bless You...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Visceral Adventure
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
3d

What a trip, Tonika. And congrats on getting through the year!

Appreciate the window you opened. Damn I feel old. Not only did I not know any of Gen Alpha's language, I didn't know they were called Gen Alpha. Seriously. (I'm sure they have a good word for that.)

Still, despite indoctrination and poor thinking skills, sounds like there are kind humans in charge and so that makes me feel better. Glad you're one of them. xox

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Visceral Adventure and others
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Visceral Adventure
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture