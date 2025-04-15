Visceral Adventure

Dear Tonika...I'm crying all over again. 😭 Life is so tender...with our human friends, animal friends, tree friends, etc. What would life be like if we didn't experience the tender heartaches? Your heart touched Claire's heart, and in turn touched mine, and now everyone else who will read this. We hurt, we cry, and then our energy fields sparkle and expand, flooding the Universal field.

I emailed you back to tell you about a friend who called me yesterday about a dead Cuckoo bird on her balcony, and the fact that a healer she's working with reported that the same day, he also had found a dead Cuckoo bird on his balcony.

And, just now, my friend, Amanda, who writes Whispers on the Wind, messaged me to tell me that a Hawk just flew by her patio and swooped up a Mourning Dove. Feathers flying all around. 😭 I call her Bird Woman because I have never known anyone who (on a daily basis) sees Hawks, Osprey, Eagles, Blue Heron, etc. https://amandagaleotti.substack.com/?utm_source=global-search

Signs and messages abound.

From Ted Andrews' book Animal Speak:

"Birds are the bridge between humans and the divine, the Earth and Heaven. They are the symbols of transcendence, the rising above lower natures. They reflect a taming or rising above a juvenile nature. Oftentimes, liberation from any state of being that is too fixed, final or immature is reflected through bird symbology and appearances. They are the ultimate symbols of transcendence and release from any patterns of existence to a more superior one…Birds are a source of creative imagination, and they have the ability to awaken within us our own flights of magic.”

This was the post that began our Mourning Dove journeys together: https://barbarasinclair.substack.com/p/a-healing-dream?utm_source=publication-search

Big Love to you, my friend, and thank you for sharing your tender heart with us all. 💗

Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Apr 16

This isn't in the bird or animal category but since Ronnie says I'm the keeper of miracles, I think this is the place for this story. I told part of it before: I had a 36" Wolf range that was the bane of my existence for 20 yrs. Despite replacing the igniters, it had to be lit with a match. I was afraid to use the oven because it always seemed ready to explode. I had to turn off the electricity to use the burners or the igniters would keep clicking. It had a small gas leak, did I mention that?

My daughter finally convinced me that I'd paid my dues and I bought a new stove. But when it was delivered, the old Wolf was too heavy for the moving guys to get out. But it happened that my son-in-law's dad does commercial kitchen installation, so they were going to come do it.

At the same time my espresso machine went kaput, and all our internet advice didn't help. The repair shop, who didn't work on machines under $2K, told me to whack it. That didn't work either. So the morning my Wolf was scheduled for the dump, I was at the coffeeshop oversharing my story with the barista, as is my wont.

A woman overheard and said her son was into fixing things and wanted a Wolf. It turned out that his house was on the way back home for my SiL & his dad. Then we figured out that his wife was friends with my daughter in HS. They've since gotten together, and the friend is now expecting her third baby (baby mania, I'm telling ya, depop is failing!)

And the reason I'm telling you this now is that the new owner just sent a photo of my old stove. It's clean and beautiful! He fixed the igniters and found the gas leak. He converted it to propane. I can't believe this gorgeous hunk of metal almost went to the dump!

I don't know why those two baby birds needed to not thrive. But how much better that your mourning dove had someone to mourn with! They could have been out of sight, out of reach, with no one to see their passing. And oh, your poignant stories, Tonika, tug at my mom heart. In some form those baby birds are coming back. Maybe in an even better form.

