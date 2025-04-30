Visceral Adventure

Visceral Adventure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April Whalley's avatar
April Whalley
6d

Love these review posts ❤️. Such an interesting synchronicity too as I have just finished a post that talks at the end about the Pink Floyd album cover for Animals and I think my last line was "getting us all to believe the same thing? Pigs might fly" ... And then a couple of hours later I read your post ha ha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Visceral Adventure and others
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
6d

One of my great joys in life is seeing ancient structures used in modern times as they were when first built. When I saw an opera at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus many years ago it was one of the highlights of my life. I do not even remember what I saw. The evening atmosphere in Athens was unforgettable.

The Romans used to pipe rose-scented water to spritz the large crowds of guests on hot days.

All we get are those weird summertime sprayer things at the hardware store.

Thanks for the write-up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Visceral Adventure
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Visceral Adventure
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture