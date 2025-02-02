A quick note in honor of Groundhog Day. I’m sure by now you’ve heard about the airplane crash (I’m referring to the one in DC, not the one in Philly, although, WTF!) that took the lives of everyone on board. You might have even heard that two coaches and two young athletes from the Boston Skating Club were on that flight. That was January 29th.
Incidentally, the same day, out of nowhere, Tonya Harding reappeared on Twitter. And the following day, none other than Nancy “Whyyyyyyy” Karrigan also popped back into people’s minds as if it were 1994. (January 6th, 1994 to be exact because the simulation likes its dates a lot.)
So, Happy Groundhog Day, I guess.
wow, flashback.. i remember that whole drama.
wrt Christmas decorations: this year I took mine down very early, January 3rd. Last year and year before... something like mid-January, which is more normal for me. But the year before that, the winter of 2022... that was the winter of darkness. Jan 29th-30th I went to Ottawa for the Truckers Freedom Convoy. Although there were thousands of Canadians who went, and who saluted the truckers on the way, standing on the sides of highways and overpasses in the frigid weather, much (most?) of the country sided with Trudeau. My neighbourhood was scary, neighbours spontaneously bursting into rants about "those asshole truckers". we unvaccinated ones were essentially under house arrest. I had waking nightmares of Trudeau taking the next step and sending military or police to knock on doors and haul us out of our homes, into quarantine camps. I decided I would keep my Christmas decorations up until the restrictions were lifted, until we were 'free' again. I refused to take them down until that day came.
They stayed up - tree, lights, everything (I have a lot, I like xmas decos) - until mid-April.
Happy Groundhog day is right! I did wonder on Karrigan, was clueless on Tanya (not on Twitter) and yeah.. WTF? Weirdness.
On a happy note - all my Christmas stuff is boxed up sans one strand of large colored lights which just make me smile, so why not? 2 Viscerals in one day! That's a good omen for sure. :-)