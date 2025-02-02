A quick note in honor of Groundhog Day. I’m sure by now you’ve heard about the airplane crash (I’m referring to the one in DC, not the one in Philly, although, WTF!) that took the lives of everyone on board. You might have even heard that two coaches and two young athletes from the Boston Skating Club were on that flight. That was January 29th.

Incidentally, the same day, out of nowhere, Tonya Harding reappeared on Twitter. And the following day, none other than Nancy “Whyyyyyyy” Karrigan also popped back into people’s minds as if it were 1994. (January 6th, 1994 to be exact because the simulation likes its dates a lot.)

So, Happy Groundhog Day, I guess.

The author of Visceral Adventure believes in the gift economy and therefore offers all content with no paywall, asking you to contribute whatever amount feels good to you. Since value is unique and subjective, only you can decide what (if any) contribution is gifted at this time. All contributions benefit and support my family.

To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:

bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.