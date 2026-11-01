Visceral Adventure

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
3h

Congratulations on reaching this momentous milestone, Tonika!! I love you to itty bits and remain in awe of your resilience, resourcefulness, rigor, creativity, and talent. I am honored to be your friend and creative collaborator 🤗🙏😻💓🙌

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1 reply by Visceral Adventure
37's avatar
37
3h

Congrats!!

"I have been fully committed to squeezing every bit of joy and fun out of this lifetime."

AMEN to that right now!!

They say that laughter is good medicine, believe it!! Best time ever to have a solid sense of humor!!!

I wish I still went to Chicago for something, would love to swing by and see your project!

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