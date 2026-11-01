Expectations

When an embarrassingly long time passes without me writing anything new, I tell myself, well, my next post will be epic. But then, something like my Substackversary rolls around, during which I usually declare my intentions for this newsletter, to which you have so kindly subscribed, so here we are. And yes, as per every year, I’ll pull some rando costumed photo in honor of Halloween.

Epic will be saved for when life calls for epic and in the meantime, to make sure I don’t fall into the circular trap of avoiding writing, I will be putting out shorter posts.

It’s been the year of touching grass, and getting out of crushing medical debt, and starting a new business! Some of you might know that in May, I took my humble tax return and instead of spending it on my annual cancer healing journey in Mexico, I opened a performing arts special event space. I am literally writing this post from my cozy little office as a crazy Halloween party is about to shake up this joint. This is the quiet before the storm.

It took 5 months for the Visceral Adventure Lounge to have a month in the black. If it all goes well, this giant leap of faith into the abyss will prove to be the feather bed I’ve needed. I’ve had an insane spooky month schedule, but when all fat ladies have sung, it feels good to be climbing out of my financial hole.

I have been paying less attention to the conspiratorial aspects of reality, although I am still living my life as a dissident of conventional thought. I have this naughty idea of a project that won’t let my brain vectors rest, which will explore the reality beyond the veil, and I will be reaching out to some Stackers to help bring the vision to fruition.

You can expect more eclectic content on here as I try to cram every passionate thing that swims between my brain and heart while I am healthy and energetic. I often lament that there aren’t enough hours in the day, and my good friend from across the pond has convinced me time is speeding up. But the amount of creative ideas that I’d like to turn into reality far exceeds one lifetime.

Content

I was recently asked if I’m still open to collabs here. The answer is yes, even though it might take me a bit longer on the turnarounds. I still have a few saved posts that I want to add visuals to, so perhaps some of you will see a nice surprise in your DMs. You can also expect more theatre reviews as I’m getting back out there after this intense new business commencement. I’ve been watching a lot of live shows and I’d like to post my takeaways. Art and performance really have a way of cutting through the bullshit and making us feel a little more human.

And since The Visceral Adventure Lounge shares its name with this here Substack, I will occasionally post some fun, relatable happenings or anecdotes. For example, at our last Dinner with Randos, Keith Ford sang “ I summoned a Demon,” and then, he actually did! You have to watch ‘til the end to see him!

And speaking of Dinner with Randos, the next one is going to slap.

Now, I couldn’t, in good conscience, add any of my subscribers' emails to the promotional monthly email blasts, but if you are in Chicago and want to receive event notices and highlights, become a Fellow Traveler (a completely free fellowship) when you visit visceraladventure.com, and maybe we can find totalitarianism together in the flesh.

For those who have been here since the beginning, those who have encouraged me through writing with righteous anger with a dash of humor, please know that, secretly, that’s my guilty pleasure too; I’m not giving up on poking fun at psychopathy. Although there sure seems to be a flood of doomscrolling on Substack, and tbh, snore. Chaos agents abound and black pilling is a sure way of keeping us under the thumb. No point in nihilism, remember?

On occasion, I will get a little kneady with my words. Getting lyrical is a rather enjoyable process. Swelling syllables weaving wonder with artful alliteration. Acknowledging how ordinary moments can be just as special might be a sentiment mostly attributed to staring at your own mortality in the mirror, but this little life of mine has me humbled; filled with appreciation for the mundane, the overlooked, the rings left on the counter from the morning coffee, the way my loved ones say my name when they know I’ll find something funny, the way my dopey Doge potato of a dog rolls over to have his tummy petted and the way your hand smells like wet dog afterwards, and the way a run-on sentence is just what the philosopher pondered.

So, to recap: reviews, collabs, psychopathy, lyrical prose and poetry, and oh, the occasional health post. Which brings me to this update:

Schrödinger’s Cancer

After months of is it or isn’t it, I looked in the box, and can-can waved back at me. But as I mentioned in my last post, I’m over chasing shadows on scans, and I have been fully committed to squeezing every bit of joy and fun out of this lifetime. Because of the uncertainty of my status, after much mulling it over and the pressure I was under to seek an answer, I acquiesced to a lymph biopsy. Instant regret, of course. Insurance had denied a PET scan until a biopsy was performed, so I gave in. And because everyone was saying I just must know. is it better, knowing? I’m not doing anything differently. Still on my alternative shit. Sigh. But the joke is on me, because even after all that, the PET scan was still denied. The reason was that they expected me to not follow oncologist treatment care, so it was basically moot. Lol. Ok. They got me.

So. With the help of a few friends (shoutout to Margaret Anna Alice and Cousin Vinny) who have sent me resources, and my one-of-a-kind mom, who relentlessly keeps after me (her love alone has given cancer a run for its money), and this new business that has strengthened my entire family focus, I am thriving and feeling terrific.

I’m primarily focusing on keeping my body in optimal health terrain where cancer has no business being. I completely underperform as a cancer patient and have zero bandwidth to veer into self pity territory. I’m not fighting any battles, nor am I telling cancer to go fuck itself because the quality of my life has so vastly improved in the last three years - I have to give credit where credit is due. Cancer came to save my life. And you can take that shit to the bank.

The Now

Well, it’s becoming way too loud in here to think, let alone write. The early partygoers have arrived.

I’m glad young people are having a good time. Even if they did set off the fire alarm three times with their foggers.

I’m dipping my toe back into Substackistan waters and hope it hasn’t changed too much for me to jump back in. We were such babes when we first started. This was the best club on the planet during the plandemic. Too bad some of you on here turned out to be double agents. What a waste of good fun, dummies! But gratefully, I got to make friends with the real deals, the real OGs. Still meeting some of you in real life, and it’s never turned out to be a disappointment.

And I know there have been some platform changes. Tell me some of what’s been bugging you. What has changed that has created pain points about being on here? Are people migrating? Anybody out there still reading? Just nod if you can hear me! Is there anyone at home?

P.S. Oh goody! I was just about to upload my Halloween photo and shoot this post into the aether, and suddenly the wi-fi at the Lounge went kaput. I went into the party room to check on it, and these party people had unplugged my Wi-Fi setup *guffaw* to plug in cell phones and vape chargers. Uhm… I got to get this post out before midnight, kids, so it’s still my Substackversary! So, without further ado, before another fire alarm goes off and my wi-fi gets unplugged, here’s baby Tbird from a not-so-distant Halloween, as an unknown night aviatrix from a superhero comic no one has written yet. Much love to you all!

The author of Visceral Adventure believes in the gift economy and therefore offers all content with no paywall, asking you to contribute whatever amount feels good to you. Since value is unique and subjective, only you can decide what (if any) contribution is gifted at this time. All contributions benefit and support my family.

To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one-time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:

bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.