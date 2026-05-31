Visceral Adventure

Visceral Adventure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mathew Crawford's avatar
Mathew Crawford
May 31

I wish we had one in our neighborhood.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Visceral Adventure and others
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
May 31

After I got to the first photo, I read the rest with my jaw hanging open. Surprised I didn't swallow any flies. It was like having someone introduce their adorable baby when you hadn't even know they were pregnant. How in the WORLD did you accomplish all this, Tbird? It's like you put together multiple stage sets with no budget. This is the most insanely beautiful space I've ever seen. I want to revel in it!

This leap of crazy is gonna attract so many IRL fellow fanatics to you. You aren't just in a good space, you're in outer space. I am so VERY happy for you. Goddess approves, mightily. Can't wait to visit.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Visceral Adventure and others
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Visceral Adventure · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture