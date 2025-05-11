Visceral Adventure

Visceral Adventure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
6d

Tonika, you are so lucky.

This was absolutely beautiful, and gave me a glimpse of what it must feel like to feel a mother's love. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Visceral Adventure
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
6d

My day is instantly better.

I feel I've been infused with love reading this, and watching that video, Tonika. What a lovely... love-bomb. (I guess I'll be repeating myself here.)

I think I understand you better. Wow. You two - and all those in your orbit - are so fortunate. (Though we might debate over the OG of conspiracies - I'm pretty sure that was my Mom. 😊

Had they known each other they would have had loads to talk about!)

Happy Mother's Day to wonderful you and your wonderful Mom. ❤️ Thank you for this sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Visceral Adventure
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture