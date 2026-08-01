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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Aug 2

Dearest Tonika! You are an exhilarating model of the best possible way to respond to the Cancer Industrial Complex as you kick the ass out of their death cult and reclaim your vibrant life and health!!!

I had privately told you about the brand-new technology of QT Imaging (zero-radiation ultrasound, the crispest imaging available) but wanted to share it here in case it’s useful for others:

https://www.qtimaging.com

There are only a few locations in the country so far, but there are two in Illinois!

https://www.qtimaging.com/locations/

Maybe call both when you get back to find out about pricing, insurance, and sliding scale options.

I just started listening to a book called “Cancer Is Not a Disease - It’s a Healing Mechanism: Discover Cancer’s Hidden Purpose, Heal Its Root Causes, and Be Healthier Than Ever” that you absolutely must start reading pronto!!

You will discover your instincts are correct. It is not “cancer” but the “treatment” that kills. And addressing the root cause of what’s causing your body to respond by creating cancer cells is how you recover, not the deadly radiation they’re trying to force down your cleavage.

P.S. Still lol’ing at this: “Why this woman was moving a giant bag of dog food over the border remains a mystery…” 🤣🤣🤣

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Aug 2

As if I could love you any more, Tonika. Boy, do we ever speak the same language about the medical industry and TSA. I've been getting pat-downs for years now - used to be NBD, and they were even (kind of) friendly. But lately I've read so many stories like yours. Do ya think it's on purpose? I have completely lost my travel mojo and haven't flown since August 2024, and tbh don't care if I ever do again.

I am so beyond bummed to hear that you are having to go through all of this again, but boy do I ever love your attitude, your humor (so healing), and your sassiness at saying no to all the bs. Whatever the inside joke with Mary is about Mexiconco, etc. I want in on it! :)

Stay strong, Substack sister! I know you will. You are healing, and you are healed! XOXOXO

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