I was being facetious. A few notes, actually. A few days ago, a friend sent me this:

This has to be ultimate trolling. What respectable conspiracy theorist would go into an AI conversation thinking it can be legit in any serious way? Where do researches find these conspiracy theorists, especially a whole third of them that experienced a change of mind after talking to DebunkBot? These are not serious people.

No real tinfoil hatter would

trust an AI that has been programmed by who knows who think you can have a three-turn exchange (the bot is designed this way, you can’t get into a longer exchange) that could possible change your mind give up their data for a “study” on AI conspiracy debunking. I mean, hahahahahahahahaha

So I did. I even checked the little box asking for my data not to be used, but, lol, I need to live on the vanilla edge. This one is for all of you. I bunked with the DebunkBot so you don’t have to. You can watch my very boring screen recording video of the convo or I’ll give you the very brief highlights below.

It asked me for an example of a conspiracy theory I believed, so I chose the Epstein list since it seems like the least “political” leaning conspiracy. I didn’t want to risk the bot having either liberal or conservative leanings that might spoil the conversation.

The bot was expectedly diplomatic and placated me with compliments on my pattern recognition. I consciously kept my responses short and sweet so it couldn’t find things to snag on to and refute based on my wording. The more things I write, the bigger the chance of tripping me up. But there were obviously more counter points that I would have been allowed to make in the 3-turns rule.

I tried to reason with it by asking him to look at the totality of evidence, whistleblowers, redacted court docs, photographs, etc, but it gave the same milk toast responses that wouldn’t change the mind of a gnat, let alone a seasonal CT.

But the most epic fail was when it insisted that Virginia Giuffre was still alive. It doubled down even when I pointed out that it might not have the most updated information.

So, there you have it. Now, if only I didn’t take it semi-seriously. I could have trolled back. Perhaps I’ll go back and have him debunk flat earth. Gotta throw it some peanuts.

On the bright side, gardening season is here and I’ve spent the whole day diging in dirt. My soul is happy. What that bot didn’t know is that it would have better conversion record if it simply said: “Go touch some grass!”

The author of Visceral Adventure believes in the gift economy and therefore offers all content with no paywall, asking you to contribute whatever amount feels good to you. Since value is unique and subjective, only you can decide what (if any) contribution is gifted at this time. All contributions benefit and support my family.

To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one-time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:

bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd

As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.