Visceral Adventure

Visceral Adventure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Jun 29, 2024

'insta-grow up' and "equally healing as all my ... saltless potatoes combined. It was a slice of bespoken cure." Loved this, Tonika. Your happy ending gave me chills. Grateful to be with you on this heart journey. And thanks for the alt-gofuckme sites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Visceral Adventure and others
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Jun 29, 2024

This is absolutely incredible. I am speechless. Thank you Tonika.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Visceral Adventure
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Visceral Adventure
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture