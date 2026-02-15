In another lifetime, I was a theater maker and even reviewed performances for two separate publications (which explains some of the older posts here, dating from before I entered the Substack world).

Rory Alexander and Kemi-Bo Jacobs as William and Agnes Shakespeare. Photo by Kyle Flubacker

I might be the only person in my circle who hasn’t watched Hamnet, the movie. It’s a biopic that takes large dramatic license with the little-to-no documented relationship between William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway (called Agnes in the story, using her family name) and draws parallels between the death of their son, Hamnet, and arguably the playwright’s greatest work, Hamlet. In a nutshell.

Although the play precedes the film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel, the staging feels cinematic, amplifying the enchantment of its supernatural elements: ghostly whispers, chasing lights, coordinated movement—all lending to breathtaking moments. I wish there were more of those and less focus on the Bard himself.

Kemi-Bo Jacobs and Rory Alexander as Agnes and William Shakespeare. Photo by Kyle Flubacker

Nothing against William, or the plays he wrote (if he indeed wrote them), but this whole story could and should have centered on the witchy Agnes and her connection to the beyond. Shakespeare’s involvement turns him into a side character in his own biopic at best, or strips the raw emotional power from the narrative at worst. Instead of intertwining seamlessly to tell a story of grief, the play fragments into two different worlds: Shakespeare’s, which struggles to make him relevant in his own child’s life and stretches incredulously to explain its connection to Hamlet, and Agnes’s, in which a mother’s grief thunders beyond time and space. The two don’t just clash (that would have at least provided some thoughtful dynamic), but the former pulls away from the latter.

Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Agnes, with Rory Alexander as William. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Could the disconnect have been resolved with more scenes of Hamnet and William together? Perhaps. As staged, their relationship relies on one letter exchange and our contextual assumptions that fathers generally love their children. This missing foundation leaves a giant hole in the narrative. By the time maternal guttural cries fill the space over Hamnet’s loss, the emotion lands squarely on Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Agnes), whose acting prowess is pretty impressive. But the histrionics begin to feel unearned and manipulative. It provoked extreme sadness, but without the organic buildup that usually earns investment in a story. One could even call it “response emotion abuse.”

Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Agnes (center), with Ajani Cabey as Hamnet and Saffron Dey as Judith. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Shakespeare, in turn, diminishes to a brooding young Bohemian, more interested in his art than his family (and he very well could have been, but then we struggle to understand the impact his son’s death had). As likable as Rory Alexander portrays him, he remains marginal in the whole story.

Rory Alexander as William. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

As a side note, the two actors playing John and Joan (Nigel Barrett and Nicki Hobday, respectively) were a refreshing spotlight. Even though their performance style didn’t match anyone else’s on stage (closest perhaps to Shakespearean comedy), their levity brought a welcome presence, and their clarity cut through the language dialect. The animated delivery allowed for a little ham in Hamnet, especially in the post-catharsis stretch.

What the production lacks isn’t a strong ensemble (which it has in spades) or high production values (with notable mentions of Tom Piper for Set and Costume Design, Prema Mehta for Lighting Design, and Simon Baker for Sound Design) synchronized under Erica Whyman’s solid direction. It’s the script itself. Since there was a screenplay and then a stage adaptation, without seeing the movie, I’m not sure where the lack of cohesion unraveled. It could even trace back to the novel. The ending, which tries to explain why Shakespeare wrote Hamlet, feels like a stretch. It includes the famous “What a piece of work is man” monologue, echoed as a song in the musical Hair for its timeless sentiment. But expecting the audience to buy that it captures Shakespeare’s melancholy and despair feels forced—largely due to the aforementioned lack of father-son relationship and absent family time on stage.

Saffron Dey as Judith and Ajani Cabey as Hamnet. Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

The impetus is understandable: why would a father who lost a son named Hamnet write a play titled Hamlet if he wasn’t working through his feelings? Playwright Lolita Chakrabarti says, “You will see why William went to London and discovered the theater, how his family lived without him and how the profound loss of a child gave us one of the most important plays in the western world,” but the play falls a little short of that goal.

Ultimately, while the play delivers emotional truth, it strains to deliver a clean connection between the historical dots, if that was its intent. But if you are looking for a moving experience at the theatre, you could find yourself at Navy Pier and on the steps of Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Hamnet runs through March 8th at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.