Visceral Adventure

User's avatar
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Feb 15

My comment on the way out of Hamnet was that I couldn't decide if the writing or the acting was worse. Their 'cute-meet' felt rapey: "I won't tell you my name." "You will when I kiss you!" Bleaaach!

There's no verbal jousting or chemistry between the two. She's reduced to a semi-feral wild child repeating chants her mother taught her. Not one witty repartee to be had. And then when the son dies, as you say, it's all 'maternal guttural cries fill the space over Hamnet’s loss ... But the histrionics begin to feel unearned and manipulative. It provoked extreme sadness, but without the organic buildup that usually earns investment in a story. One could even call it “response emotion abuse.”

Great phrase! Emotional manipulation would be another word. But it sounds like your performance had better acting because I had zero investment in the movie version.

Mary Poindexter McLaughlin, get thee to a nunnery or whatever you have to do to get your version out! We need the woman who REALLY wrote Shakespeare, not this witchy dolt. And just a tiny complaint but the scene where he has a desk of scraps of paper with bits scrawled on them--no one would waste paper like that back then. He's a disorganized mess. Amelia Bassano Lanier would have clean lines of perfect penmanship in small, neat stanzas.

April R. Holmes's avatar
April R. Holmes
Feb 16

I always love these posts even though I know I won't see the performances described. I don't know why, I just feel more educated now ha ha. You are so good at this word thing!

