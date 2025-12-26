It’s incredible, isn’t it? It’s the denouement of Christmas Day — the quiet that settles, the absolute unapologetic peace and lack of urgent responsibilities. I’m taking this time to wish you a most tranquil week in-between. I don’t want to call it anything in fear of it being usurped into some kind of special thing we need to celebrate and then inadvertently becoming the opposite of its intended celebratory purpose.

Can you imagine? Netflix will start spitting out carbon-copied rom-coms on In-Between Week. Merchants will start pushing gifts with the best-ever do-nothing activities. Hallmark will start printing blank cards and charging you $3.50 each. No. In-between Week must remain invisible. As far as anyone is concerned, 26th-30th of December shall be Holiday No Man’s Land.

So, yes, Merry Christmas and all that, but most importantly, Tranquil In-Between Week. May your laziness be praised, your bumminess approved of, and your leftover Christmas food be plenty to last you ‘til New Year’s.

I appreciate you spending your precious time here today, so I am simply going to mention and link to three collaborative projects (some of which you might have already seen on fellow Substacks).

First up is my third collaboration with Noel Spangler of New World Humor. If you are looking for cutting-edge biting sarcasm and parody, look no further. I am forever grateful to Margaret for making the connection. This post tickled my funny bone and it is universally accepted by people of opposite ideological divides and that, my friends, is a rarity. The Wounded Billionaire Fund is a mix of B-roll and AI.

The second is a music video that was edited when I first started experimenting with AI or animation and video. I used Kaiber, which has a very unique quality of animation, and although I now use more advanced models, I still miss the beginning days of frustration and discovery. It helps to really love the music, as you have to listen to it over and over again while editing. Luckily, Micropixie and OLA have a unique blend of sound that fills your heart with joy. You absolutely must check out more of her music. And her videos are terrific! This Superhero tune makes me believe I’m capable of achieving anything.

And finally, as some of you know, I am a theatre nerd who got her start on the stage a long time ago. I used to act as a kid, then I started directing, and there was one defining production that set my course. Without it, I wouldn’t have the career I do, I wouldn’t have the only tattoo on my body, I wouldn’t have met my partner and have had the children I have. This production was my first real visceral adventure, and I have been chasing the dragon ever since.

Since my theatre company is wrapping up its 20th anniversary celebration year, it has released the freshly edited footage today, on Christmas. The show runs for 1 hr and 15 mins. It is called LULU: a black and white silent play and emulates old silver screen era aesthetic: Chaplinesque movement, monochromed sets, props, make-up, and costumes, and live musical accompaniment. Title cards convey the infrequent necessary dialogue, but the storytelling mostly relies on a cast of incredibly gifted physical performance actors.

So if you’re interested in seeing what made me, this is the one. And since its last scene takes place on Christmas, it is a Christmas story after all.

Happy Holidays, my friends. May you be blessed and loved this year and every year.

I roped my son into playing Rudolph, a silent character in The 8 Reindeer Monologues. Cast was in their reindeer antlers and ugly Christmas sweater chic.

P.S. My kids got to sing the National Anthem with their choir at Soldier’s Field for the Bears-Packers game in which Da Bears pulled off a Christmas miracle in front of 80,000 people:

