Visceral Adventure

Visceral Adventure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
1h

You walked the WW2 tightrope masterfully. In short: you are now indebted to the Fuhrer for at the least not needing a new windscreen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
8m

What a skillful review. Reading it I felt a tangible sense 'loss' at not having seen the play. Well done, you.

And yes, we must tease out art from history, especially when that history is an artful weaving of facts and fiction, currently being undone.

Strange, challenging and wonderful times.

I honestly believe art - creativity in all forms - is on the rise as a primary value and reflection of what it is to be human. What has been oppressed about us, is coming back with force.

Loved this. Thank you, Tonika.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Visceral Adventure
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture