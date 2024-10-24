A Pox on Both Your Political Houses
We could just invite the other ants over and ponder about the hand that keeps shaking that jar...
Team R versus Team D is an intrasquad scrimmage, mounted by players from the same team, meant to distract the screaming throng from the fact that the stadium is on fire and their cars are being stolen in the parking lot.
-Unknown Man
This little ranty post isn’t going to change anything. It’s not going to change the identity of political affiliation. Do you ever even see any other colors besides red and blue? It won’t change how my friends digitally scream at each other on FB. (As an aside, I took FB off my phone during the 2016 (s)election season.) This post is certainly not going to change American politics. Not until we broaden our understanding of how Team Red and Team Blue are two cheeks of the same stinky Uniparty butt.
Now, you can try and take a plunge into a broader understanding of the connections by, as an example, looking at Mathew Crawford’s graphs and listening to his latest UniLARPy podcast which goes down rabbit holes that you would never normally consider. Still, I know there is a pretty large number of you who read this stack as the only delineation of dissident opinion (and I do much appreciate it and consider it a not-so-lightly-taken responsibility) so I will offer some inferential steps and low-brow memes to expand your perspective and shift your focus away from the Rah-Rah-Rahs of the political arena.
Because, by golly, gee whiz, palsie-wowsies, our naïveté has gotten us in a pickle we seem to be choking on.
Now, my best friend sometimes tells me she doesn’t care for me using the word “normie” and challenges me pretty hard to define it. And although “NPC” and “normie” can be used interchangeably, most people ask what an NPC is (non-player character) whereas “normie” is pretty self-explanatory, but the main trait that I want to lean on here is that this moniker describes a person who buys into reality at face value; that they do nothing to explore, let alone, participate, or clutch your pearls, expose or change the illusion of the matrix.
Approximate Definition of Normie: A person gravitating to social standards, accepted practices, and fads of their own time & geographic grouping without broader cultural perspectives from which they draw. Normies possess a lack of interest in ideas not easily accessible or being outside of their/society's current range of acceptance. A straight. A follower.
online chat friend
Does the word sound derogatory? Perhaps. Is that sometimes necessary to nudge the complacency stasis? Absolutely. Remember, magic happens outside your comfort zone. So, strap in normal friends. This one is for you.
If you’ve heard “Vote blue no matter who!” or “Ride the red wave!” and have nodded in agreement, then you might be a normie.
If you have never wondered why your life doesn’t seem to fundamentally change, why wars rage on for years at a time, or why the value of your buck keeps diminishing no matter if you’re living under a blue-colored or red-covered government, you might be a normie. Heck, if you don’t even realize the value of your money is diminishing, you’re an NPC of the order of which reading this article will produce entirely undramatic drafts from the Overton window.
If you held your nose and cast your ballot for the lesser evil, you might be a normie.
And it’s ok. Not only was I a normie at one point, but I would have been proud to call myself one because I thought the reality we were sold was pretty great. I get to practice my civil duty and have my voice heard? Sign me up! That reality was sunny skies and green pastures.
But this might just be the election that shakes you out of the clutches of the normie narrative network (n³)! I got sucked out of normie world during covid, but politics is a much less subtle and much more entertaining arena. Surely the insanity is pretty obvious!
The performers never let up! Some deliver cackle word salads and some deliver court statements; some lie about working at McDonalds and some fake working at McDonalds; some dodge bullets, some dodge questions...This circus never runs out of acts! They got you defending the actions and words of the candidate of your choice, which, by the way, looks extra ridiculous on social media because those who pile on with sycophantic vigor are screaming into the silo, usually beginning with an outcome rather than an observation, inherently biasing their thoughts. Even if they research before stating their hypothesis in some random comment, it further biases them to follow the ideas already alive and well in the political milieu. New thoughts and challenges are extremely rare, extinct in the digital format, but we still have a shot of exposing ourselves to them if we just take the plunge and sit at the same table with those whose views we think are in opposition. In person. And then listen.
That’s right. I’m proposing you perhaps don’t shy away from talking to your weird MAGA-hat-weraing-at-the-Thanksgiving-table uncle this time. Heck, give your pink-haired fairweather activist son a call! And if you don’t know anyone in your own family from the opposite team, talk to strangers. Maybe even avoid talking about the candidates themselves but listen to what their needs are. There is so much more commonality among us. The real divide is between the poor and ultra-wealthy; between the servants and masters; between the psychopaths and the rest of us. Not between red and blue. Sit on the same table and make beautiful shades of purple together.
Start here:
Venture into here:
Until you come to the inevitable conclusion:
And if all that fails, see if you recognize the markings of the con in this short clip:
It’s going to be uncomfortable to realize you’ve been had. Heck, as an immigrant who was finally naturalized as a citizen and given the right to vote, I cast my very first one for Obama! Yes, I say this with much embarrassment, but I say it so you know, my dear fellow normie, that I, too, was an NPC once. In my defense, Team Blue runs a real good scam on immigrants. We’re told that the Republicans don’t even want you here (which is true, Team Red!) but neither team acknowledges the fact that the whole bird, including its two dirty wings, is responsible for destabilizing the world which causes mass migration. I fell for “democracy.”
Democracy is an illusion. No sooner conceived than dead. Democracy simply implies a rule by the majority. I trusted the media. Obama offered “hope.” I was quickly disabused from such illusions by his second term. There are people out there who still think that this war criminal was a good leader; that he had a vision for an America that would finally turn a new leaf.
The simple truth is that there are no new leaves in this political system. The US is a gimmick.
The truth is, if we get together and begin to listen to each other’s plight without the preconceived notion of what the other person represents based on some political affiliation, the puppeteers won’t even look out from behind their puppets until it’s too late. It might not seem like the saviors presented on the Punch and Judy stage are made of felt and thread, but they’re not kept together by much.
There is real power in crossing the imaginary dividing line and shaking hands with a supposed adversary. You might find that not relying on political leaders to solve your issue allows for solutions on a local level; a solution in which you actively participate because it affects you; not something you can delegate to a paid-for-suit-wearing politician. Nor some far-removed committee in DC whose members are politricking and treating their pockets. The individual “you” is the smallest community. And that community is in dire need of a leader. Be it.
I've searched all the parks in all the cities and found no statues of committees.
Gilbert Chesterton
Only then can we lift our individual voices in harmony with one another. An interesting thing happens when people from different walks of life come together to solve an issue. They create something bigger than themselves - the solution - and that gets protected by the newly formed community. And then, without trying to sound like a hopeless optimist here, that community becomes a parable choir. In a parable choir, one person can sustain a note only as long as their lungs allow them, but when others join in singing, as their lungs allow them, the note can be sustained forever as one person takes a breath while others sing. We can sustain our autonomy from political interest as long as we keep participating in our own solutions.
And although this video collaboration with my adolescent son based on Russell Blake’s words was about the last midterm elections, it equally applies to the general election because we keep thinking voting is going to change something, so I’m reposting it here.
But here is what might change if we parlayed and met with those we considered our enemies:
understand how the system is designed to never be changed through voting
as stated above, create local solutions based on each community’s needs
we can organize and add a protest vote category on the ballot, similar to Europe’s NOTA votes so at least the country starts being aware of how many disaffected voters there are even if elections are being rigged, even if elections aren’t real choices
we can learn historical significance of certain events and take steps towards rectifying them
but the biggest benefit of sitting on the same table is that we can get out from behind the stereotypes our rulers have us display and touch grass, together, until the system grinds to a screeching halt without the cogs that keep it lubed and running
Now I have a hypocritical confession to make. I am trying so hard to unbury myself from underneath a bunch of crippling medical debt, that I took up a job as an election judge. I know, I know, what in the world am I thinking working the election after telling everyone how kayfab it all is? But if you think about it, in the grand scheme of things, what better unbiased judge than me, right? I don’t have a pony in this race and I do wish to uphold the integrity of ballot counting to the best of my abilities on the human side.
What happens in the Dominion system is above my paygrade and I have a true desire to see how it works up close. Now here is the funny part. When I applied, I had to state an affiliation, but because I am not a Democrat nor a Republican, I answered “neither” and in Chicago, this apparently means “Republican.” I’m sure it has to do with a shortage of red judges, but if they want to make me wear an identifying tag, this might draw some serious side eye from voters. I will keep you faithful readers posted on how all that pans out.
But if I was a betting gal, I’m pretty sure Trump has been anointed as the next winning pony. Don’t know if Kamala is trying to lose on purpose, but the foreshadowing in the plot seems to point to a Trump presidency. The iconic shots seem to favour him:
The meme gods seem to love him:
And his base seem fired up and having lots of fun:
But for them, it’ll be just another fake victory. Give them Trump to keep them thinking the system works. A Trump win will be the conclusion of this season’s brainwash.
It still doesn’t prevent me from enjoying some wholesome conspiratorial and astrological fun as Isaac invited me along to put some memologies together for his 4th installment of The Mystery of the Orange Moonchild:
It was a tight turnaround, especially because I couldn’t work on any of it in public settings out of fear people would think I’m some kind of Tumper. I am an equal opportunity offender, similarly to The Dor Bros and holy shiitake mushrooms you have to see this minute long video because AI is out of control.
And don’t forget, my normie brothers and sisters, no amount of voting is going to get us out of this. Talk to the other side. At this point, you got nothing to lose.
The author of Visceral Adventure believes in the gift economy and therefore offers all content with no paywall, asking you to contribute whatever amount feels good to you. Since value is unique and subjective, only you can decide what (if any) contribution is gifted at this time. All contributions benefit and support my family.
To upgrade to a paid subscription to this stack, click on the button. For a one time gift, click on this Ko-Fi link. Or if sats is your thing, I have one foot on the BTC exit ramp and you can contribute here:
bc1qlh9r0h5czgp9cv6pzfpmwr7zg30tud7fdrx0dd
As always, thank you for being a part of my journey.
I love the memes! And I love the definition of "Normie" - I've actually been struggling with the concept of defining the term, so that was awesome that you included that.
I think it's totally cool that you are working in that capacity, and I don't see it as a contradiction at all.
A while ago the Last American Vagabond did a video discussion about the architecture of choice which was fascinating. For my part, I still find the whole thing very challenging, I really don't know what conclusion to come to on this difficult topic. This is the link in case anyone wants to watch.
https://rumble.com/v5fjwbv-debunking-the-false-binary-with-the-independent-media-alliance.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
The most pertinent meme is the Woodrow Wilson Sold America Like a Stock one.
The problem is that there are 62 other sister banks in other countries sitting under the Bank of International Settlements that Rothschild Inc. has since taken over.
Using that they bought up all of the corporate world using shadow corporations and organizations, after convincing everyone (Rush Limbaugh a HUGE tool in that regard) that corporations were people too.
They’ve bribed and blackmailed just about every high level federal government traitor;
they own and control the banks via that mechanism;
they’ve gained control of “education” (aka propaganda) in the same manner;
same for the Medical (notice I don’t use the word health) INDUSTRY;
same for the Talmudic system of law that favors them and those with wealth and hinders those that do not; etc.
Meanwhile and through it all, they’ve managed to convince everyone that the value of everything boils down to money and wealth, even over their own children, which should be blatant by now and if it isn’t for anyone then they’re entirely lost, and that all the mechanisms through which they control us are actually good when the truth is that they’re morally fatal.
The single biggest traitors to the US and its Constitution, and enemies of liberty, and the single biggest criminals and lawbreakers, technically constituting a criminal gang, are all federal and state level politicians. They are enemies of ALL that is good, moral, and decent!! They’re paid for and controlled by the above.
Yet, “law enforcement” at ANY level does ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about THOSE/THEIR crimes!!
Talmudism = anti-Christian at its core!
That is what controls the world today.
The embodiment of this in the New Testament is Saul, later converted to Paul, the primary author of the New Testament.
Acts 8: 1-3 is a fair summary of his position prior to his meeting with the ascended Christ. Acts 9 is an account of his drastic conversion.
8: 1 And Saul was consenting unto his death. And there arose on that day a great persecution against the church which was in Jerusalem; and they were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judaea and Samaria, except the apostles. 2 And devout men buried Stephen, and made great lamentation over him. 3 But Saul laid waste the church, entering into every house, and dragging men and women committed them to prison.
But those are the two ideologies that are at work in the grand scheme today. People say that they don’t want to believe in God & Christ, but those on that side most certainly do. Christ is their mortal and moral enemy because their father is the devil, whom they literally worship, hence all of the human sacrificial activity in the world.
Other references in the New Testament validate that as well if their own words aren’t enough.
So while they march on to lead the world into hell, the vast majority comply with the devices that they’ve put before us, led by the allure of money, something that we will be finding out very very soon exactly how fleeting it is. When they don’t want us to have any anymore, at least not without complete and total control over us, then we won’t.
Unrecognized by so many due to the their spawned heretical teachings found pervasively throughout most corporations disguised as “churches” in our country, Rev. 20:7-9 is playing out right now.
CERN as they’ve stated is a portal to hell and will unleash something from deep in the bowels of the earth. The vast majority of people, even of the self-proclaimed “awake,” are entirely clueless. This is why the masks are off by the perps, they are gaining confidence from these developments as it appears to them that victory is nigh, and it is from their perspective and from an earthly sense. There’s nothing here anymore for the “camp of the saints” except for persecution.
Among the most heretical and false teachings out there is this idiotic notion that Christ is coming back to prevent people from experiencing this hardship (to understate) and to fix our world, which is most certainly heretical despite its widespread belief. Again, also introduced into the “christian” culture via the Saul side of Paul.
To the contrary in fact, we are sternly encouraged to be faithful unto death and not love our lives unto death. Rev. 2:10 & 12:11. Christ himself told us, the extreme minority that truly belong to him via their faith in him that is, and not in mammon which he told us plainly that we could not worship both, that the world would hate us and kill us but to be at peace because it was him that they were persecuting. …. much as Saul did prior to his revelation of Christ via his meeting with him.
They’ve play the long game! Their father is the devil as Christ himself explains, particularly in Matt. 23. The devil has been around since he was bound and cast into the abyss upon Christ’s resurrection, and more importantly his ascension, which isn’t nearly as heralded, unfortunately. We celebrate Easter and a “sad death,” but nothing re: the glory of Christ being seated in the heavens at the right hand of God.
I hate using Old Testament references for varying reasons, as well as movies, but today is much like the account of Noah’s Ark in the OT, and like the scene from the movie the Ten Commandments when Moses as portrayed by Charlton Heston exclaims, “who is on God’s side, let him come to me!” prior to the majority of the rest perishing, also as historically documented in the OT.
So too it is today. What we call “christian” today in the west is largely a disposable plastic version and mask over Talmudic subversion since most of our societal institutions are controlled by the Talmudists in one form or another, and largely administered via Freemasonry using the tenets of Bolshevism/Liberalism. Christ has been reduced to a cheap wish-granting genie in our society, very often with people asking for wealth and creature comforts when the NT preaches contrarily.
Meanwhile, all the institutions of our world center around and focus on wealth. The role of women in society has been diverted to what’s most important and foundational to a healthy nuclear family society, to one where jealously has perverted our culture with women tying their value to the size of their incomes.
It’s tragic, but the greater tragedy is how few people actually understand the reality of what’s going on at that level, largely because their focus is all but entirely earthly for determining what and where their treasure lies.
Jesus stated plainly in Matt. 6:19-21 … Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon the earth, where moth and rust consume, and where thieves break through and steal: 20 but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth consume, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: 21 for where thy treasure is, there will thy heart be also.
Our western civilization has focused on and done the opposite. EVERYTHING has increasingly revolved around earthly treasures with that escalating over the past half-century plus, not coincidentally the same time-frame in which the Talmudists have taken complete control over western civilization, starting with the control of the entire world’s economies approximately a century ago.
The focus for anyone at this point in time should be figuring out who Christ is and ensuring that faith. Don’t listen to the 501(c) corporations that may say differently, true faith is all that is required. Luke 23:39-43 sums that up nicely;
"And one of the malefactors that were hanged railed on him, saying, Art not thou the Christ? save thyself and us. But the other answered, and rebuking him said, Dost thou not even fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said, Jesus, remember me when thou comest in thy kingdom. And he said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To-day shalt thou be with me in Paradise."
Christ told those that truly have that faith in him that they would recognize the season. But he also asked in Luke 18:8 …
"And shall not God avenge his elect, that cry to him day and night, and yet he is longsuffering over them? 8 I say unto you, that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?"
It is quite clear that real faith, the same mutually exclusive faith in God over faith in mammon is certainly an extreme minority thing these days.
History has repeated itself in this regard often, but the big difference this time is that it is documented and they are repeatedly telling us that they are “releasing Satan from his prison” for the end-game. Right now most people with wealth claiming to be followers of Christ are more concerned about their wealth/mammon than they are about their heavenly treasures. That is between them and God/Christ.
Simply because people choose not to believe does not make any difference. Consider all of the conspiracy “theories” that are true conspiracies, that people laughed at just a few years ago, and made fun of people that understood that they were true conspiracies, and as if a Global Government wouldn’t conspire to do a great many things. Talk about a lack of wisdom there, not to mention the extreme cognitive dissonance and overall ignorance.
Anyway, not believing them did not render them untrue.