*Do NOT feel obligated to finish or do this in one sitting. Do NOT recommend viewing on a phone.

I won’t waste your time with too much reading, as I know why you are here. And upon the suggestion of a reader, I am hoping I left enough sad memes on the cutting room floor so you aren’t spending your whole next year still browsing through this post. So, here they are, the crem de la crem, your 2025 in memological order.

Looking back at 2024, we did have to catch our breath…

So we proceeded cautiously…

Sometimes with hope, and sometimes with trepidation…

And we’re off! Yes, the year started with the LA fires, a distant memory by now because so much has happened since!

As Hollywood burned…

and residents were getting shafted,

the rest of the world still turned.

And the presidency of Donald Trump loomed high on the horizon.

People had one understanding of him…

But of course, the reality was much starker.

And the rest of January was consumed by it.

Starting with trying to annex every piece of land in sight.

All before Kamala’s cackles still echoed in the halls.

Elon started pulling a Hitler, and fact-chokers doubled over themselves.

And then all hell broke loose with whispers of the TikTok ban which lasted a second before good ol’ Trump came to save the day.

By the time February rolled around, the Trump administration had set up DOGE to look for fraud in the system.

There were more arguments regarding renaming things…

People got weird about their fashion,

Delta was having landing troubles

The Super Bowl was disappointing…

and before we knew it, it was Valentine’s Day.

Politics were off to their usual mudslinging, whilst I desperately tried to convince friends and family that it’s all theatre.

The people who get into politics are simply not good people, no matter which side of the fence they arrived from and what color jersey they wear…

But poking fun at Trump and MAGA has been a little extra juicy…

I was reminding people that those of us who lived through communism could see and smell it from a mile away.

It appealed to my collaborative anarchist vibes to be a shit starter.

From both Liberals

and Conservatives alike.

March came in quietly. Most of the month was uneventful:

The sun started vomiting the rainbow:

Tesla Vandalism continued:

Google tried to convince everyone it wasn’t spying:

Signal war chat “accidentally” was released into the wild:

And Ben Shapiro took one foot out of his mouth to open up some room to stick the other one in:

The Ides of March signaled mid-month with little to report.

We picked up on old issues

But really, there was little on everyone’s mind but this:

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein…

And then just like that it was Easter

And April was here.

We really don’t celebrate April Fools Day enough.

The Tesla onslaught continued…

Snow White broke brains

Murders were on the rise…

As were “suicides”…

Gotham City villain “resigned”…

Katy Perry “flew” in space…

The Pope was on his way out…

And whatever this was…

Meanwhile, the tech evolution and digitization of our lives was getting out of control.

But the elephant in the room was AI…

But let’s face it, dating has been weird for a while, even before AI.

And let’s not even get started with family and the kids…

No matter what I say, however, make no mistake, parenting has been the best adventure of my life.

It’s bittersweet watching the generations and nostalgically leaning into your own. But since there is no cooler generation than Gen X right now, you’ll forgive me a few indulgences. Things we’re nostalgic about and

It’s precisely why we found this so damn offensive:

Perhaps because I’m a Gen Xer, personal transcendence is a priority to me

No matter what, it’s important to remember:

even if I have had every single one of these moods: